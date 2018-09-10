'It was overwhelming.' Keira Maguire on how Jarrod's parents contributed to their split.

To keep up to date with The Honey Badger, AKA Nick Cummins, and all the best Bachelor 2018 news, cast and roses, check out our Bachelor hub . It’s a blast.

It’s been two weeks since Keira Maguire announced her break-up with Jarrod Woodgate, and it seems there’s still so much to talk about.

We’ve heard her claims he wasn’t supportive of her career as an Instagram influencer – despite letting her manage his Instagram account – and we know their relationship ended with a break-up text (ouch), but the 32-year-old has now shared another factor that led to their demise.

Appearing on Nova’s Fitzy & Wippa, Keira said she struggled living with Jarrod’s family and having his parents constantly around.

“I feel that was an issue,” she said.

“Jarrod would spend five weeks at the farm and his mum lived there. And that’s fine because I really love her, but I’m a 32-year-old woman.

“I found it really overwhelming being around the parents all the time.”

We can see her point.

Although Keira goes on to say that she feels absolutely no animosity towards his parents – and even says she’ll miss the “really good” wine – living in such close proximity towards his family became another pressure point in their relationship, which had been building up for months before their break-up.