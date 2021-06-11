'One sister hated filming': 15 things you didn't know about Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

After 20 seasons and over 200 episodes, Keeping up with the Kardashians is coming to an end.

Over the past 14 years, we've watched the family get married, have babies, get divorced, and create multi-million dollar empires (among many other things).

While the Kardashians have shown us almost every aspect of their wildly dramatic lives on-screen, there are still plenty of lesser-known facts about the iconic TV show.

Here are 15 things you (probably) didn't know about Keeping up with the Kardashians.

1. There were other potential names for the show.

Before the first season aired in 2007, producers struggled to come up with a name for the show.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Damla Dogan, the senior vice president of development and programming at E!, said there were two contenders: "Kardashians: Krazy with a K" and "Living Kardashian", but neither stuck.

One day, when executive producer Farnaz Farjam turned up to a meeting without ideas, she apologised saying she was "too busy keeping up with the Kardashians".

Boom. The name was born.

