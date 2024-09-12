celebrity

'She is irresistible.' Orlando Bloom's swoon-worthy tribute to Katy Perry at the VMAs.

Orlando Bloom just introduced Katy Perry at the 2024 MTV VMAs, much to the delight of the audience. We love a supportive husband. 

Bloom took to the VMAs stage to introduce his wife before her performance and then present her with the iconic Video Vanguard award.

"You fell in love with her as Katy Perry. I fell in love with her as Katheryn Hudson. You know her as a global super star who brings love, light and her unique sense of humour to every song she writes and music video she creates. I know her as a mother, a partner, who brings that same love and joy to her family," he gushed. 

"She loves with her whole heart and it's kind of irresistible. I see it reflected everywhere, in our home, in her love for her work, but especially in her love for her fans. Congratulations on this honour, baby, I'm so proud of you."

So how did we get here, to them being one of the sweetest couples in Hollywood?

When Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom first met at a benefit for the Children’s Defense Fund in April 2013, both of them were in other relationships.

At the time Perry was two years out from her divorce from Russell Brand and dating fellow singer, John Mayer. Bloom, on the other hand, was still married to former Victoria’s Secret model, Miranda Kerr, with whom he shares a nine-year-old son.

Less than seven years later, the pair would be engaged and expecting their first child together. This is how it all happened.

Katy Perry goes on Carpool Karaoke. Post continues below.


How did they meet?

It was a Golden Globes after-party that would officially bring them back together. More specifically, a burger from US fast-food chain, In-and-Out. Sources from the night reported there was a dance-off and a lot of flirting and there was photographic evidence to prove it.

Later, Perry would tell Jimmy Kimmel this was where their relationship started.

“We bonded over an In-N-Out burger about three years [ago] at the Golden Globes. He stole one off of my table,” she said in 2019.

“He took it, and I was like, ‘Wait! Who — oh, you’re so hot. Fine, take it!’ And then I saw him at a party, and I was like, ‘How are those onions resting on your molars?’ He’s like, ‘I like you’.”

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom
You can practically see the chemistry. Image: Getty.
They were pretty private about their relationship at first.

Despite rumours of their burgeoning relationship and several public appearances, it would take five months for Bloom and Perry to publicise the fact they were dating.

Three months after their Golden Globes run-in, the couple were spotted holidaying in Hawaii, dancing at Coachella and again at the Cannes Film Festival in mid-May, 2016.

Later that month, Perry would make their relationship official by sharing a photo of them lying on a set of steps in front of a ritzy hotel.

She captioned the post: "We cannes't".

 




we cannes't

They then dated for 10 months.

While Perry and Bloom aren't the most public of couples, the pair still gave fans plenty to talk about.

For Halloween 2016, they made a convincing Hillary and Bill Clinton, complete with a clownish Donald Trump following behind them. Then Bloom attended Perry's family Thanksgiving under a month later.

 




We must also talk about the infamous paddleboarding scandal (a refresher, if you need it) in which the Pirates of the Caribbean star was papped in the nude with his schlong out. The photos went viral because... naked Orlando Bloom, but also became his... erm... 'equipment' was rather sizable. Mamamia doesn’t publish paparazzi photos but just in case you want to consult the source material.

Speaking on The Howard Stern Show years later, Bloom... cleared up some rumours...

“It is really not that big,” he said.

“Things are expanded on cameras with a big optical lens. It is an optical illusion.”

On January 13, 2017, Perry threw a party for Bloom's 40th birthday, which even involved a surprise visit from his mum, Sonia Copeland Bloom. Bloom shared the moment on his Instagram, writing: "Best gift ever surprise visit from me mum".

 




The split.

Within 10 months of making their relationship official, the couple released a joint statement announcing they were taking some "respectful, loving space" away from each other. This was on February 28, 2017.

"Before rumours or falsifications get out of hand we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time," they wrote.

According to E!, Perry initiated the split, however their separation "was mutual".

"Katy pulled the plug. It was a few events that happened over the past few months. They both still love each other very much, though, and getting back together could happen once they have some space," reported a source.

"Katy has built a really strong connection with Flynn. It's sad but it will work out how it's supposed to."

Unfortunately, rumours of a 'nasty break up' still emerged, with Perry fighting back against the reports on Twitter.

"HOW BOUT A NEW WAY OF THINKING FOR 2017⁉️U can still b friends & love ur former partners! No one's a victim or a villain, get a life y'all!????" she wrote a mere four days after their initial announcement.

 

After a lot of speculation, Perry and Bloom reunited.

By August 2017, Perry and Bloom were once again seen together in public. Because we live in the age of social media, they were first spotted in the wild by a fan... and at an Adele concert, no less.

Still, it took them until May 2018 to confirm their relationship. Perry admitted she was taken on the season finale of American Idol. An avid Bachelorette fan, she joked to former US season 14 Bachelorette, Becca Kufrin, that "I’m not single but I still like you".

In September 2016, Bloom and Perry made their first red carpet appearance at the Gala for the Global Ocean which was hosted by H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco.

It was what you'd call a moment.

Orlando and Katy posing with the Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco. Image: Getty.
A helicopter engagement.

Speaking to Roman Kemp on Capital Breakfast, Perry shared the details of how Bloom popped the question.

"It was Valentine's Day and I had to work that day," she said. "I just remember meeting him at dinner at this place, this Italian restaurant, because when I get a pass, I just want to stuff my face with pasta."

"So I get there and, I mean, he's like clean-shaven. He's not wearing tennis shoes. I'm like, 'Ah s---, something is going down!'" Perry continued. "I got on a helicopter and he asked me to marry him, and then we landed on this building and then went downstairs and my family and friends were there and the most flowers you've ever seen."

 




one year ago I said yes to a life of love and evolution... and definitely never a dull moment ????

Romantic, yes? Well, that wasn't the entire story. Speaking to Jimmy Kimmel, Perry shared that not everything went to plan.

"Actually the funny part is: we had champagne in the helicopter and the box was in his pocket and he had written down everything he had wanted to say in the note to divert - he was going to pull [the ring] out while I was reading it," she said.

"So I'm reading it and hearing the champagne is broken, the bottle is everywhere and I'm still looking at the note. He's pulling out this box that's too big for his coat pocket, rips his coat pocket and his elbow goes into the champagne.

"We go downstairs and we landed on a rooftop and my whole family is there.

"He did so well."

 




full bloom

They welcomed their first child together.

In between planning their wedding and Perry releasing a new album, Perry and Bloom announced that they were expecting their first child together.

In true pop star fashion, she did so in a music video for her newest song, Never Worn White. The final frame of the video showed her cradling a baby bump and Perry later confirmed the news in an Instagram Live.

“There is a lot that will be happening this summer: we’re giving birth. Literally," she said.

“We’re excited. It’s probably the longest secret we’ve had to keep. I wanted to tell you guys in the best way – through a piece of music.”

katy-perry-preg-1
Now this is a pregnancy announcement. Image: Capitol Records.

Bloom also celebrated their baby news on Instagram, dedicating the post to a pregnant Perry and their unborn child.

"My babies blooming," he wrote in the caption.

My babies blooming ❤️

Their beautiful daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom was born in August 2020. While the pair have been quite vigilant in maintaining their daughter's privacy online, Perry has often gushed about motherhood. 

"What she has given me in my life [is] the unconditional love that I was always searching for," Katy gushed about her daughter in an exclusive interview with E! News in April 2024. 

