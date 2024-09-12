'She is irresistible.' Orlando Bloom's swoon-worthy tribute to Katy Perry at the VMAs.

Orlando Bloom just introduced Katy Perry at the 2024 MTV VMAs, much to the delight of the audience. We love a supportive husband.

Bloom took to the VMAs stage to introduce his wife before her performance and then present her with the iconic Video Vanguard award.

"You fell in love with her as Katy Perry. I fell in love with her as Katheryn Hudson. You know her as a global super star who brings love, light and her unique sense of humour to every song she writes and music video she creates. I know her as a mother, a partner, who brings that same love and joy to her family," he gushed.

"She loves with her whole heart and it's kind of irresistible. I see it reflected everywhere, in our home, in her love for her work, but especially in her love for her fans. Congratulations on this honour, baby, I'm so proud of you."