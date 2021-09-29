"Our worst fears nearly came true." Katie Price has reportedly been involved in a car accident.

Katie Price has reportedly been involved in a car accident.

According to The Sun, the 43-year-old was rushed to hospital following the accident, which occurred in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

A Sussex Police spokesperson confirmed: "A woman, 43, was arrested on suspicion of driving while above the legal limit for alcohol and drugs, and has been taken to hospital to be checked over."

Video via BBC.

Since reports of the crash broke, Katie's family have released a statement on her Instagram page.

"As a family we have for some time been concerned about Kate's wellbeing and overall mental health," the statement read.

"Today our worst fears nearly came true. As a family we have been and will continue to help Kate get the help she needs.

"We hope that she will realise that she cannot battle her issues alone."

Katie's family asked the wider public to give the 43-year-old space to "seek the necessary treatment".