At 7 years old, Katie Price was raped in a park. It was just the start of a lifetime of trauma.

Warning: This post deals with sexual assault and suicide and may be triggering for some readers.

When Katie Price was just seven years old, she was raped in a park.

It was just the first of a series of traumatic incidents at the hands of men in the former British model's life. And it has left lasting scars.

During a podcast interview with DJ Annie Macmanus, the now 42-year-old was asked about the biggest thing that 'changed' her during her childhood.

"My thing that's always been wrong in my life is men. That's from an early age. I was raped as a child at seven. I was in a park," she replied.

In the years that followed, Price recalls someone trying to "get me in their car" and then aged 12, a photographer took indecent photos of her and ended up in prison.

“He was obsessed with me. He took indecent photographs that I thought were innocent at the time. I was 12," she said.

"He made me do pictures where I was sticking my tongue out. They looked young and girly but to him it is sexual. He used to make these milkshakes. I never took one because I didn’t like it. But the police when they came around to see my mum - that's what he did. He made the girls drink that, drug them, and take pictures of them," she told Macmanus.



