The very important hidden meaning in Kate Middleton's latest recycled outfit.

Kate Middleton is BACK.

Just less than six months since giving birth to her and Prince William’s third child Prince Louis, the Duchess of Cambridge has ended her maternity leave and is back conducting royal duties.

Yesterday, she and William attended their first official outing together since her return at the Global Ministerial Mental Health Summit in London. The event fell a day before World Mental Health Day (October 10, aka today), a cause near to the Duke and Duchess’ hearts.

Kate wore a beautiful lavender Emilia Wickstead dress worth almost $2500AUD and yes, you have seen it before. If we owned a dress that cost that much, we’d probably wear it everyday but Kate was last seen in the dress during a tour of Germany in July 2017.

Given the event, there may have been a hidden meaning behind why Kate chose to give this particular outfit another whirl.