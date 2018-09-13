Warning: This post deals with mental health and may be triggering for some readers.

Prince William shared his own personal struggles with mental health as he helped launch a new website, Mental Health At Work.

The 36-year-old spoke about his time working as a pilot with the East Anglia Air Ambulance (EAAA), a role he held from 2015 to July of 2017, and how his everyday exposure to trauma took a personal toll.

“I took a lot home without realising it,” he said.

“You see many sad things every day that you think life is like that.

“You’re always dealing with despair and sadness and injury. The attrition builds up and you never really have the opportunity to offload anything if you’re not careful.”

Mental Health At Work is an online initiative that offers employees tools and guidance on how they can support their colleagues or speak about their own experiences with mental health in the workplace.

The platform was launched by UK organisation Heads Together, which is spearheaded by Prince William, along with his wife, Kate Middleton, and Prince Harry.

You can watch a part of his speech in this footage captured by People’s Chief Foreign Correspondent, Simon Perry.

Prince William says he was “stunned” @heads_together research showed that just 2% of people feel comfortable talking to workplace HR about mental health @MindCharity @people pic.twitter.com/Ha9xVj1bC3 — Simon Perry (@SPerryPeoplemag) September 11, 2018

In his speech, Prince William spoke in particular about mental health among health care professionals – something close to his heart – while also sharing research from Heads Together, which found only 2 per cent of people in the UK feel comfortable talking to their workplace HR about mental health.

“You’re human and a lot of people forget the battles, you have shut it off to do the job – but ultimately something pierces the armour,” he said.