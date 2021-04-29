"They are a great double act." Prince William and Kate Middleton's 10 year marriage.

To catch up on all things royal family, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you completely covered.

So far in 2021, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, have been the royal couple we can't look away from.

From that Oprah interview to Meghan’s blossoming second bump, the Sussexes have made headlines all over the world in the last few months.

But quietly in the background, Harry’s older brother, Prince William has just celebrated 10 years of marriage to his wife, Kate Middleton.

According to a report, the marriage is an ‘old fashioned’ one, which is precisely why it works.

“They look after each other, but in different ways,” a friend of the couple told People magazine.

A senior source told the publication: “They are a great double act. People make much of William giving the big speeches, but Kate is there too, asking questions of presidents and their wives. These things are easier when they are side-by-side.”

But how did it all begin?

The couple were once flatmates after meeting at St. Andrews University in Fife, Scotland.