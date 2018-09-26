Celeb in 5: Wednesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. The question we have for Cassandra Thorburn after she admitted to snooping an ex’s phone.
Cassandra Thorburn has just shared some fascinating commentary about an ex-relationship and our ears are burning.
Playing a game of ‘Never have I ever’ with the Studio 10 panel this morning, the author and ex-wife of Karl Stefanovic admitted that she had once “snooped through a partner’s phone”.
It gets better. When another panellist asked who the owner of said phone was, Thorburn chose not to give away their identity.
“Oh, I have NO idea,” she said in a voice that can only be described as dripping with sarcasm.
“Oh, there’s a LOT of things you find in them. Too bad I didn’t do it earlier!”
So many questions with no answers in sight, but we certainly have our suspicions.
You can watch the eyebrow-raising moment here:
Since the mum-of-three separated from Stefanovic, she hasn’t been subtle on how she feels about her former husband. Speaking to The Australian Women’s Weekly in August of this year, she said their children were “dead to his family”.
“Last year, I declared that Karl really was dead to me, a man I no longer know, but the children still have their father,” she said.
“The flip-side of that is I feel like we’re dead to his family and almost anyone from our old life.
“There has been practically no contact. I feel like we’ve been discarded and disposed of, replaced by a whole new line-up of starters,”
Ouch.
2. Khloe Kardashian misses being pregnant for such a relatable reason.
There isn’t much about the Kardashians we’d call relatable, but Khloe’s latest tweet is certainly something we can get behind.
The youngest of the three Kardashian sisters has admitted to missing pregnancy for a reason we are all feeling, whether you’ve had kids or not.
Top Comments
Cassandra is absolutely psychotic and manipulative.. She just will not stop, will she? She is making herself look pathetic. It is obvious her main concern is trying to destroy Karl, not her children. I think Karl really should apply for a restraining order against her, or at least an injunction or something so she can stop talking. I can't see her getting another man, all men will be seeing her unhinged psychopathic behaviour and run a 100 miles!
I hate to say this, but I totally agree. Karl has been quite the gentleman about their break-up, has not said anything disparaging about his ex-wife, all the hatred and venom is coming from her. I know that for some women it can be really hard when a relationship breaks up, but this has gone above and beyond. I think her end-game is to totally destroy him, personally and professionally.
Am starting to see why Karl left.