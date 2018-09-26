Celeb in 5: Wednesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. The question we have for Cassandra Thorburn after she admitted to snooping an ex’s phone.

Cassandra Thorburn has just shared some fascinating commentary about an ex-relationship and our ears are burning.

Playing a game of ‘Never have I ever’ with the Studio 10 panel this morning, the author and ex-wife of Karl Stefanovic admitted that she had once “snooped through a partner’s phone”.

It gets better. When another panellist asked who the owner of said phone was, Thorburn chose not to give away their identity.

“Oh, I have NO idea,” she said in a voice that can only be described as dripping with sarcasm.

“Oh, there’s a LOT of things you find in them. Too bad I didn’t do it earlier!”

So many questions with no answers in sight, but we certainly have our suspicions.

You can watch the eyebrow-raising moment here:

Video by Studio 10

Since the mum-of-three separated from Stefanovic, she hasn’t been subtle on how she feels about her former husband. Speaking to The Australian Women’s Weekly in August of this year, she said their children were “dead to his family”.

“Last year, I declared that Karl really was dead to me, a man I no longer know, but the children still have their father,” she said.

“The flip-side of that is I feel like we’re dead to his family and almost anyone from our old life.

“There has been practically no contact. I feel like we’ve been discarded and disposed of, replaced by a whole new line-up of starters,”

Ouch.

