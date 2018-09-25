There's something very wrong with this latest promo photo of the Kardashians.

I don’t know how to say this, but not every photo we see of the Kardashians is completely… real.

I know... I know.

In the past, Kim, Kourtney and Khloe have been accused of a number of photoshop slip ups, with fans noticing discrepancies with their features or proportions in professional media shots and on their social media accounts.

But a recent photo to promote the current season of Keeping up with the Kardashians is so obviously edited that it's a 'lil bit... awkward.

You see, if there's anything my wasted hours watching this "crap," as my mum calls it, has taught me, it's that Kim, Kourtney and Khloe are vastly different heights.

While Khloe is 5 ft 10 in, her older sisters Kim and Kourtney stand at just 5 ft 2 in and 5 ft 1 in, respectively. Kourtney recently shared on Keeping up with the Kardashians that she's now an inch taller, a change she says is due to exercise and, yes, I hate that I know that.

In the following photo, however, Kourtney appears to have grown very tall indeed. Almost another 9 inches, or 22cm - to be nearly the same height as Khloe.

Kim has undergone the same transformation, growing 8 inches, or 20cm, to stand at essentially the same height as her notoriously tall sister.

I've included a red dotted line for reference: