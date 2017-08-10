Don't reduce Jasmin Yarbrough's career success to her relationship with Karl Stefanovic.

On Wednesday night, David Jones held their annual Spring/Summer 17/18 fashion launch, a VIP event which saw Australia’s top media and celebrities come together for fine food (lobster from Neil Perry, in case you’re looking for dinner ideas) and fashion to preview the clothes that will soon drop in the department store.

Among the attendees was Karl Stefanovic and his girlfriend, model and designer Jasmine Yarbrough, who he met after splitting with his wife Cassandra Thorne last September.

Ahead of the launch, rumours were swirling that Yarbrough’s shoe brand Mara & Mine would soon to be stocked in David Jones, which Yarbrough confirmed to Mamamia was true.

"It is very exciting that Mara & Mine will now be represented by Australia’s leading department store, home to many international and local designers. Mara & Mine will launch in October and will stock our core collection that includes tran-seasonal styles," she told Mamamia.

While David Jones has yet to make an official announcement, styles from the brand were spotted on the runway, including on the feet of model guest Shanina Shaik.

Underlying the initial reports about the "previously little known" designer's brand was the inference that this exciting achievement was somehow linked to her increased profile due to her relationship with Stefanovic.