"The latest social media parenting trend is making me glad I wasn't born in 2018."

There are some serious perks to having been born in the era before you could hold the world in the palm of your hand.

Parents were, arguably, more attentive, and “screen time” was limited to playing solitaire on the desktop computer at dad’s office.

Those days are beyond gone.

It’s a very sad time when it has to be pointed out that celebrities and influencers should not be photoshopping or face-tuning photos of their children for Instagram.

No – we’re not just talking about the odd filter – celebrities are blatantly photoshopping their children.

The tiny beautiful humans who are free from imperfection, are being photoshopped… by their own parents.

Let us break it down for you.

Last week, 40-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak-Biermann, uploaded a photo of her four-year-old twins Kaia and Kane to Instagram. And then fans noticed something… odd.

It looked like the background of the image, particularly next to Kaia, was distorted – a telltale sign of people’s proportions being manipulated. Then Zolciak-Biermann’s eldest daughter, 21-year-old Brielle Biermann, shared the same photo to her Instagram story, with one noticeable difference: it was unedited.

See below for the original and the… photoshopped.