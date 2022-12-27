While some families opt to cosy up on the couch with a movie and a glass of wine, the Kardashian-Jenner family choose to go all out for the festive season.

As is the Kardashian way.

Hosted by Kourtney Kardashian Barker at her Calabasas home, all five sisters gave their Instagram and TikTok followers a peek at what their annual Christmas party is like behind the scenes.

Here's everything you missed from the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas.

Matching outfits and designer gowns.

The Kardash-Jenners are nothing if not dramatic and this Christmas, they chose to follow through with a theme that included their kids.