"I don't blame her": For 10 years, Queer Eye's Karamo Brown didn't know he had a son.

Fact: Karamo Brown is a very lovely man and anyone who has ever watched an episode of Netflix's Queer Eye would agree.

In his role as the 'culture guru' on the reboot of the original Queer Eye for the Straight Guy makeover show, the 39-year-old manages to dish out tear-jerking life advice that helps people resolve their issues in just one week. (Well, kind of.)

From finding self confidence and moving on from trauma, to reconnecting with loved ones and healing broken relationships, Karamo has a way of always cutting straight to the deep emotions, even with the most closed-off of people.

But for the first time in the show's five seasons, we got a glimpse into his personal life with an appearance from his two sons – Jason, 22, and Christian, 20.

From social media, Karamo's sons appear to have close relationships with their dad and stepdad, Karamo's fiance Ian Jordan. But it wasn't always so.

When Karamo was in his mid-20s, he was riding the wave of fame that came with being the first ever openly gay black man on reality TV on The Real World: Philadelphia back in 2004.

It wasn't until 2007, two years after the show wrapped, that Karamo found out one of the millions of people who had watched him on TV was a 10-year-old son he never knew he had. He found out by way of overdue child support papers in the mail sent on behalf of his last high school girlfriend.

“I came out at 16 years old as a proud, gay man. My last girlfriend in high school—when I was 15—became pregnant with my child but did not tell me," Karamo told Parents.com.

"She moved away, and I never had contact with her again; remember this is before social media."

Karamo told the publication although he was "confused, sad and angry" when he suddenly found out he was a father at the age of 26, he was excited about meeting his son and has never held any anger or blame towards his former partner.

"We were both kids and don’t blame her for the decision she made because the choice was not hers, it was the adults around us."