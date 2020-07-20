Two celebrities are in crisis. One is running for president. The other can't leave the house.

Britney Spears is the most protected pop star in history.
Following her mental health crisis in 2007, Spears was placed under a conservatorship. For more than 12 years, the 38-year-old has been unable to drive, get married, have kids, spend money, see how her money is being spent, have any control over her career, go shopping, go for a walk, use her phone unmonitored or speak in interviews without her father's permission.
While she hires lawyers in an attempt to retrieve any sense of agency over her own life, a man named Kanye West is running for President.
In 2016, the rapper and fashion designer experienced a mental health crisis which resulted in hospitalisation. West was reportedly paranoid, depressed, and in a state of "temporary psychosis". In a 2019 interview with David Letterman, West said he had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, and his wife, Kim Kardashian-West, has since said they can "definitely feel episodes coming, and we know how to handle them". West does not take medication because he feels it "stifles [his] creativity".
And then, earlier this month, came that Forbes interview. According to the publication, the 43-year-old "rambled" for four hours, confirming he's running for president in 2020 under the banner 'The Birthday Party', "because when we win, it’s everybody’s birthday".
