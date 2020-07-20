Two celebrities are in crisis. One is running for president. The other can't leave the house.

Let's not forget that when Britney took clippers to her head in 2007 it wasn't long before she spent a month in rehab.

After telling the crowd that his own father had wanted to "abort" him, he began crying and announced, "I almost killed my daughter".

He then stood on the world stage and divulged that he had wanted to terminate Kardashian-West's pregnancy with North, but a "message from God" changed his mind.

"Even if my wife were to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into this world, when I did not want to. She stood up, and she protected that child."

West's speech exhibited a lack of concern for both his wife and his now seven-year-old daughter. The repercussions of his words will extend far beyond a few gasps among a crowd in Charlestown, South Carolina. He appears unable to determine what is and isn't appropriate to share, and this poor decision making, talkativeness, distractibility and exaggerated self-confidence are all behaviours consistent with mania.

Is there an action more indicative of risk-taking, hyperactivity, impulsivity and a heightened sense of importance than running for President of the United States?

We cannot, of course, from the other side of a screen, diagnose West with anything. We can, however, listen to what he tells us about his own mental health. Leaks are seeping through the home of Kardashian-West, and it looks increasingly likely that his wife is concerned for his wellbeing. To ignore the clear signs that Kanye West is not a man in full health is a case of the Emperor's new clothes. The Emperor is standing on stage naked right now and the sooner we all acknowledge what we can all so clearly see, the better.

﻿

It is an interesting contrast, that a man behaving like Kanye is able to hold a presidential rally, while a woman behaving like Britney can't buy herself a coffee from Starbucks.

Does it say something about how we interpret women's mental health as opposed to men's? Are we more uncomfortable infatalising, patronising and potentially restraining men? Do we take longer to intervene when a man has a mental health crisis?

We discussed Kanye West's presidential campaign on Mamamia Out Loud. Post continues below.