Right now, we shouldn't be leaving Britney Spears alone.

Allegedly, this is due to early onset dementia she began experiencing in her twenties.

If this is the case - which it very well might be, none of us have access to her medical records - then a conservatorship makes sense. A conservator is appointed in instances where a person is incapable of making rational decisions in their own best interests, such as people with dementia or with an intellectual disability.

Here's where things become suspect.

While Spears has been deemed unable to make rational decisions, she's written, released and promoted four new albums, which have made hundreds of millions of dollars. She's done three worldwide tours, a four year Las Vegas residency, released perfumes and a lingerie line, as well as working as a full-time judge on X Factor.

Someone is making a fortune off Britney Spears. And it's not Britney Spears.

It is upon this backdrop that the #FreeBritney movement has gained momentum.

We discussed the #FreeBritney movement on last week's episode of Mamamia Out Loud. Post continues below.

Spears has hired her own lawyers multiple times in an attempt to free herself from the conservatorship, a position her mother supports. Several high profile celebrities who have worked closely with Spears have also voiced their concerns, including Paris Hilton, Taryn Manning, Ariel Winter and Miley Cyrus.

Theories have appeared online that Spears is sharing secret messages in her Instagram videos, or wearing certain colours to signal that she's 'trapped'. Fierce debate has emerged online about whether or not Spears needs 'freeing' and the answer is likely complex.

But we do know that Spears is a woman who has been in and out of rehab. She has experienced mental health crises in the past, including last year. Rather than looking away, it might be worth looking more closely.

Perhaps we ought to look more closely at the paparazzi economy, who have followed her into public restrooms, and photographed her inside an ambulance while being rushed to hospital. When a photographer asked her why she shaved her head, she famously replied: "Because of you."

Perhaps we ought to look more closely at the price of fame. At what happens when a person becomes a brand. A commodity. A piece of capital, exchanged and profited off, by hundreds of others.

Perhaps we ought to look more closely at what we demanded of Spears. From her work, to her weight, to our access to her. Did Britney Spears the brand cost us Britney Spears the person?