Right now, we shouldn't be leaving Britney Spears alone.

When something is taking place in front of 25 million people, it's difficult to pretend it isn't.
Singer, song-writer and actress Britney Spears, 38, is posting regularly to Instagram from her home in Los Angeles. In the last few weeks, she's shared videos where she doesn't speak, pacing back and forwards, in and out of shot for more than a minute, and another where she says, "To all my friends at the LGBTQ community, happy Pride Month. You guys bring so much heart, passion and articulate to everything you do..."
Her posts have attracted tens of thousands of comments, many with the hashtag #FreeBritney. More on that in a moment.
The consensus appears to be that Spears is behaving unusually. To pretend that she isn't would surely be irresponsible.
This wouldn't be the first time a celebrity has exhibited eccentric or curious behaviour, only for us to discover years later that their actions were a cry for help.
Amy Winehouse. Kanye West. Amanda Bynes. Lindsay Lohan. Mariah Carey. Michael Jackson. Russell Brand. Mischa Barton. Sinéad O’Connor. Justin Bieber. Robert Downey Jr. Demi Lovato. Anna Nicole Smith.The list goes on.
The question therefore becomes: What are we, the bystanders, meant to do about it?
