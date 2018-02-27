Justin Theroux is all of us after a break up: Cuddling tiny puppies a little too intensely.

Justin Theroux is literally all of us post-break up.

In the weeks since his break up with Jennifer Aniston, he’s been doing whatever he can to make himself – and us – feel better, including playing with puppies.

The 46-year-old actor made a welcome return to Instagram after the couple announced they were separating on February 16, sharing cute photos from his playdate with a bunch of puppies.

And while we’d still be at the ice-cream-for-dinner stage of the breakup, Justin is clearly doing a hell of a lot better than the rest of us, entering the rolling-around-with-puppies-for-comfort stage. He appears to have completely bypassed the pyjamas-all-day and crying-at-random-times stages, too.

Not only has Justin somehow gathered the strength to shower and leave the house, he's managed to go to the airport, get on a plane and fly interstate to Austin, Texas.

And he didn't just hole up in a hotel room with room service once he got there either, instead sharing photos from his visit to Austin's Pets Alive animal shelter, where he cuddled with some adorable newborn pit bull puppies. Is there anything cuter than a grown man cradling puppies? No. No, there is not.