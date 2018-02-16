Here's something you might not know: Justin Theroux has a very famous cousin.

I have some very important information that I would like to share.

On Friday, Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux announced their separation after two-and-a-half years of marriage.

Theroux is an American actor, film producer, director and comedian, who has appeared in films such as Tropic Thunder, The Girl on the Train, and Zoolander 2.

The 46-year-old has also grown up alongside a very famous cousin, who works for the BBC.

That cousin is this guy.

Louis Theroux, one year older than his American cousin, is one of the world's most respected documentary filmmakers, best known for his series Louis Theroux's Weird Weekends, his film, My Scientology Movie, and his more recent specials on the BBC.

Theroux (the British one) was born in Singapore to an American novelist named Paul Theroux, and his English wife, Anne Castle. He holds dual British and American citizenship, hence why so much of his work has focused on the United States.

His older brother Marcel is a writer and presenter, and two of his uncles are prominent writers. And then there's his very famous and very cool cousin - Justin.

In 2014, the documentarian said about his cousin's partner, Jennifer Aniston, "We’ve met a few times... Jen is a nice person. She’s a really nice person.

"I hope her and Justin do get married but I don’t have any dates or anything like that. It would be nice to be there if they did."