Inside Jennifer Aniston's extraordinary bachelorette pad.

Jennifer Aniston and her husband Justin Theroux may have split, but that’s no reason to feel sorry for her. She has an incredible career, a network of supportive friends and family… and a stunning multi-million dollar Los Angeles mansion.

The 49-year-old showed off the Bel Air home she bought for around $27 million in 2011 in the most recent issue of Architectural Digest, which came out about a week before she and the 46-year-old announced their separation.

Inside Aniston shared how she played a huge role in designing the interior of the home, originally built in 1965.

“If I wasn’t an actress, I’d want to be a designer. I love the process,” she told the magazine. “There’s something about picking out fabrics and finishes that feeds my soul.”

The result of the Friends star’s passion and attention to detail – as well as the help of AD100 interior designer Stephen Shadley – is a home that looks sophisticated, yet like a home you would actually live in.

“Sexy is important, but comfort is essential,” she said.

“Every corner you turn, you have an experience. Everywhere you look, you get a vista. We worked very hard to get that flow right.”