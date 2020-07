Victoria to loosen restrictions even further.

Victoria will loosen its grip on social distancing restrictions from June 1, allowing gatherings of up to 20 people at homes and outdoors, overnight stays in hotels as well as the opening of campgrounds.

Twenty people will be allowed at weddings, while up to 50 people will be able to attend funerals, Premier Daniel Andrews announced on Sunday.

The same number of people, 20, will be able to visit libraries and other community facilities, entertainment and cultural venues, as well as beauty and personal care services.

Victorian Prep, Year 1, Year 2, Year 11 and Year 12 students are preparing to return to classrooms on Tuesday.

The state remains on track for pubs, restaurants and cafes to open to limited numbers from June 1.

COVIDSafe app reaches six million downloads.

Six million Australians have downloaded the COVIDSafe app less than a month after being launched to help health authorities across the nation trace coronavirus infections.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt said the app is playing a significant role in Australia's response to the pandemic and several countries have expressed interest in learning from its positive impacts.

"Australia continues to be a world leader in testing, tracing, and containing the coronavirus and I would encourage all Australians to contribute to that effort and download the COVIDSafe app today," Mr Hunt said in a statement on Sunday.