"He enjoyed the idea of lots of Julians." The mystery of Julian Assange's children.

Last week, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was arrested.

After being holed up in London’s Ecuadorian embassy for almost seven years, the Australian journalist was dragged out of the embassy in a dramatic, highly televised arrest.

Just hours later, the WikiLeaks founder faced a London court, where he was found guilty.

Sarah Hewson is one journalist who has stepped into London’s Ecuadorian embassy to interview the WikiLeaks founder.

Speaking to Mamamia’s news podcast The Quicky, the Sky News presenter said she was shocked when she saw Assange arrested last Thursday.

Listen to Mamamia's daily news podcast, The Quicky, on Julian Assange's bizarre life in the Ecuadorian embassy.





“When I saw him on Thursday, I was shocked by his appearance – that long hair, that long white beard, being dragged out of the embassy,” Hewson said.

Speaking to The Quicky about her 2014 interview with Assange, Hewson recounted the one moment Assange mentioned his family.

“There was only one occasion during the interview where I saw a glimpse of emotion from him and that was when I asked him about the impact it had had on his family and he did wobble,” she said.

“He said it had been very, very hard on his family and that was his only regret about the whole situation.”

Now, as Assange awaits sentencing in custody, many people have questioned how many children the 47-year-old has in the outside world.

Here’s what we know so far about Julian Assange’s children.

Who is Daniel Assange?

Although little is known about Julian Assange’s children, Julian’s son Daniel Assange has spoken out about his father in the past.

During his teenage years, Julian Assange married a woman named Teresa. While a number of publications claim that Teresa, then 17 years old, was Daniel’s mother, the rumour has never been officially confirmed.

A year after Daniel was born, his mother fled with him. What followed was an almost decade long bitter custody battle between Assange and the mother of his child.