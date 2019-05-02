Australian WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was arrested on April 11, hauled out of London’s Ecuadorian embassy where he’d been holed up since June 2012. Within hours, he was in front of a judge, declared guilty and was remanded in custody to await sentencing.

But Assange’s arrest and conviction had nothing to with what made him so notorious, so divisive, ie. publishing thousands of classified US Government documents via WikiLeaks. Instead, the 47-year-old found himself in the docks for skipping bail back in 2012. He’d failed to surrender to British police, while wanted for questioning on sexual assault charges.

On Thursday, the WikiLeak’s founder was sentenced to 50 weeks in prison for the 2012 crime. Judge Deborah Taylor said that Assange merited near the maximum sentence of one year because of the seriousness of his offence. She rejected his claim for leniency based on the nearly seven years he spent in the Ecuadorian Embassy.

As his sentence was read, Assange stood impassively with his hands clasped. His supporters in the public gallery chanted “Shame on you” at the judge as Assange was led away.

It was the original charges in 2012, levelled against Assange by two Swedish women, that sent him fleeing into the shelter of the embassy in the first place.

But why did he need to hide? What about the hacking charges? And why did Ecuador suddenly turn its back on him?

What was Julian Assange accused of?

In August 2010, authorities in Gothenburg, Sweden, issued an arrest warrant for Julian Assange after two women, identified only as AA and SW, came forward with allegations of sexual misconduct against him. Police were seeking to question the Australian over claims he raped one of the women and coerced and sexually molested the other while in Stockholm for a conference earlier that month.

The warrant detailed four alleged offences, including that he had “unprotected sexual intercourse with [AA] without her knowledge” and “deliberately consummated sexual intercourse with [SW] by improperly exploiting that she, due to sleep, was in a helpless state.”