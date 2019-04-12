Julian Assange was told in the court room he “had the behaviour of a narcissist who cannot get beyond his own selfish interest.”

The Wikileaks founder has been found guilty of breaching bail while also being charged by the US for conspiracy to hack classified computers.

The court hearing came just hours after his dramatic arrest at the Ecuadorian embassy where he has been holed up for the past seven years.

He smiled and winked as he arrived at a London court.

In a statement, Metropolitan Police confirmed Assange was taken into custody and was then “further arrested on behalf of the United States”.

He is wanted by the UK for breaching bail in 2012. For that, he was found guilty in court.

He will now face sentencing at a later date because the “offence was so serious,” said the judge.

The court heard officers tried to arrest Assange at 10am local time, before he barged past them and ran into his apartment.

He resisted and yelled “this is unlawful, I’m not leaving” before being handcuffed and dragged outside.

Assange’s lawyer Jen Robinson spoke outside court and said his case “sets a dangerous precedent for all media and journalists around the world.”