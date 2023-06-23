'Not a douchebag... and really funny.' Julia Morris spills on her new 'I’m A Celebrity...' co-host.

Julia Morris has just given some hints on who might be the new host of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here.

Following the departure of her longtime on-screen co-host, Dr Chris Brown, the TV presenter shared that casting is currently underway.

The biggest takeaway is that the beloved reality show, which has seen all sorts of celebrities battle it out in the jungle for the top spot, is going in a "completely different way" to what we're used it.

"I’m going to have to leave everything of the past behind," she told Yahoo Lifestyle, adding that she will soon be doing "chemistry" tests with six potential candidates.

"Whoever comes in is going to want to build that together. So there’s plenty of space for that person, we’re just looking forward to finding out who that’s going to be."

Morris also shared that there would be a lot of pressure when it came to choosing Brown's replacement.

"Whoever that person is going to have a huge effect on whether I’m working over the next few years, so I want it to work," she said.