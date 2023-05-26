'I'm getting better, slowly but surely.' Julia Morris shares her health news.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here host Julia Morris has delivered a health update, sharing that she is suffering from a condition that affects 46 per cent of Aussies over 50.

The Australian comedian and TV presenter appealed to her friends and fans for advice, explaining she is dealing with a debilitating condition: vertigo.

"Vertigo... any thoughts?" she wrote on Instagram, alongside a selfie of herself lying on the couch in her pyjamas.

Watch: Julia Morris talks cosmetic injections and breast cancer. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

Vertigo is a medical condition that can cause the sufferer to feel like their surroundings are spinning – and is something several of Morris’ famous friends have experienced, it seems, as they responded to the post, offering their own advice and remedies.

"I’ve had it when on tour," wrote British comedian Dawn French. "Mine is related to the stage lighting. Sets m’brain off fizzin’ like a volcano. Try to diffuse the lighting maybe? And have an object that is lit in the darkness of the auditorium which your eyes can latch on to for focus. Good luck qweeeen."

Another follower encouraged Morris to check in with a physiotherapist for ideas around managing the debilitating condition, while comedian Nikki Osborne shared her own experience with vertigo.