'That was probably reckless of me.' What happened to the winners of I'm A Celeb after they won?

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here is a vibe in 2023.

The ratings are fairing well for what will be Dr Chris Brown’s final season of the series. Lucky you, Channel Seven. And while we do wonder who’ll join his co-host Julia Morris in 2024, our main focus is on who’ll take out this year’s title.

Our hopes are on a woman, after all, only three of the eight previous winners have been queens.

So, while we wait with bated breath, let’s take a look at the former Kings and Queens of the jungle.

2022: Dylan Lewis.

Upon his arrival in the jungle, Dylan Lewis declared, “I am a clean freak. I usually wipe everything down with an anti-bacterial wipe before going near it.” So, we didn’t really think he stood a chance.

But willpower prevailed and the radio host and music industry buff trumped country singer Brooke McClymont to take the crown in 2022 and donate $100,000 to Lifeline, his chosen charity.

A year on, he’s still a regular on ABC Radio Melbourne, and hosting his web series, The Dylan Lewis Internet Show.

Going on I’m A Celeb was a life-changing experience for the father-of-two. “I was sort of not taking [the show] that seriously before I went in…like, I don’t like germs, and I don’t like heights, and I don’t like snakes,” he recalled in a chat with WHO. “Turned out those things pale in comparison to when it comes to opening up my soul, and being that real,” he said. “I’ve never done that in public before, never talked about this kind of stuff…that ended up being the hardest, but the most rewarding part of the whole experience.”

Video via Mamamia

2021: Abbie Chatfield.

Abbie Chatfield went from everyday Aussie chick to media darling when she came runner-up on season seven of The Bachelor. But In 2021 she wasn’t settling for second best, and snapped up that jungle crown for Dementia Australia, which was no surprise, because Abbie absolutely slayed that season and she’s continued to do so ever since.