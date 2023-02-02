'I'm not entirely sure my old access pass works...' Dr Chris Brown is leaving Channel Ten.

Everyone's favourite TV vet, Dr Chris Brown, is officially leaving Channel Ten.

The 44-year-old will leave the network in July, after being poached by Channel Seven, according to The Daily Telegraph.

But before he makes the move back to his old network, Brown will co-host his final season of I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, which will air in April.

"I'm not entirely sure my old access pass works but once we get over that hurdle and I’m back from the jungle, I can’t wait to sink my teeth into some exciting new projects in the second half of the year and beyond with Seven," Brown said in a statement released by Seven today.

According to news.com.au, it's believed Brown will be on a two-year contract with Channel Seven, worth over $1 million a year.

Watch: The curly question that threw Dr Chris Brown on Have You Been Paying Attention? Post continues below.



Video via Channel Ten.

Brown originally got his start in TV at Seven back in 2003, when he appeared as a vet on Harry’s Practice.