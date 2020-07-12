Eight years on, Julia Gillard reflects on why her misogyny speech still resonates today.

Julia Gillard was Prime Minister of Australia for three years and three days. In that time, Gillard endured sexism, misogyny and discrimination every day from her political opponents and the mainstream media alike, as she bore the brunt of being the nation's first female Prime Minister.

It's been 10 years now since she was sworn in as the 27th Prime Minister of Australia.

A decade on, there is one blistering moment from Gillard's term in office that has left an unforgettable mark on the nation's history. A moment so momentous, it continues to gain even more respect in retrospect.

On October 9, 2012, Julia Gillard stood in the House of Representatives and called out the leader of the opposition, Tony Abbott, for his alleged prejudice against women.

As he sat across from the Prime Minister, donning an unmistakable smirk, Gillard listed just a few examples she proposed were emblematic of Abbott's view of women.

In case you need a reminding of her rhetoric, here's a brief excerpt:

"I was very offended on behalf of the women of Australia when in the course of this carbon pricing campaign, the Leader of the Opposition said 'What the housewives of Australia need to understand as they do the ironing…' Thank you for that painting of women's roles in modern Australia...

"I was offended when the Leader of the Opposition went outside in the front of Parliament and stood next to a sign that said 'Ditch the witch.' I was offended when the Leader of the Opposition stood next to a sign that described me as a man's bitch. I was offended by those things. Misogyny, sexism, every day from this Leader of the Opposition. Every day in every way, across the time the Leader of the Opposition has sat in that chair and I've sat in this chair, that is all we have heard from him."

Watch Julia Gillard's misogyny speech below.



Video via Channel 10.

The speech even has its own Wikipedia page.

In fact, in April this year, Ben Rhodes – the deputy national security advisor to former US president Barack Obama – said the speech was regularly watched by Obama's team.