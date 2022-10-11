What Julia Gillard wants Australia’s next female prime minister to know.

It's been nine years since Julia Gillard was ousted from office, where she held the title of Australia's first and only female prime minister.
It's been 10 years and two days since she gave a speech that turned her from a politician into a feminist icon, whose quotes have since been tattooed on arms and recreated on TikTok.
Earning the name the 'misogyny speech,' Julia's words in parliament on October 9, 2012, came from a place of deep frustration. Of dealing with gendered and sexist politics for more than 15 years.
Watch Julia Gillard's full misogyny speech here. Post continues after video.
But she's confident the second woman to hold that role will have a vastly different experience.