What Julia Gillard wants Australia’s next female prime minister to know.

"I think there's been more and more of a waking up that so much of how politics is played and reported is truly gendered, and that means that today I think it would be impossible for someone in the parliament to use the kind of terminology that was used about me without huge political consequences," she told Mamamia's daily news podcast The Quicky.

"It would be impossible for media to just report in the same way, and to not see the gender bits... I think they very much see the gendered bits now and try and unpack them."

But back in 2012, it was a different story.

Julia's hair and clothes were up for constant debate, and her marital status and choice to not have children were ripped apart daily by commentators who questioned how she could possibly have opinions about things like childcare when she hadn't raised her own - all questions that are never directed at men.

Radio shock jocks would ask her to her face if her then partner Tim Mathieson was gay because "he's a hairdresser....you can confirm he's not?" And in September 2012, Alan Jones told his listeners her father, who had passed away weeks earlier, died of shame.

For her entire tenure, she was on the receiving end of gendered commentary and insults from both the media and the opposition. As she told The Quicky, "I think there are some special challenges that come when you're the first."

"There hasn't been a woman in the role, the media haven't had to react to a woman in the role, the parliament hasn't had to react to a woman in the role, the community hasn't had to.... and so you're kind of all learning together, and you're learning by doing. I do think because we've all had that learning experience, it will be different - it will be better [for the next woman]."

