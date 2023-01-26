'I know it's really messy.' An honest recap of Julia Fox's apartment.

2023 is the year of celebrities being real about how their home looks on a normal day.

Unsurprisingly, the celebrity leading the pack is none other than 'Unca Jams' Julie Fox.

The model and actor, who famously dated Kanye West for precisely two months and leveraged that fame like a pro, took to TikTok this week to share with us her NYC apartment. Unlike other celebrity homes, Fox's apartment was, well, modest, to say the least. And honestly, it was so refreshing to see.

Watch Julia Fox's home tour, here. Story continues after video.



Video via TikTok.

"I don't like excessive displays of wealth," Fox said in the now-viral TikTok video. "They make me feel icky. Especially people that have really big houses, it's just really wasteful when there's so many homeless people in this country and like, I'm not really like that."