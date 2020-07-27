A pikelet platter and 'slow-cooked lasagne': 5 of Jules Sebastian's cleverest food tutorials.

Over the past few months, stylist and mum-of-two Jules Sebastian has been sharing her really simple (and really delicious-looking) recipes with her 200,000 Instagram followers.

Here are five refreshing fruit-infused water recipes. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

Some are simple dinner ideas, while others are fantastic afternoon snacks that both kids and parents will love. And honestly, we wished we'd thought of them ourselves.

From a droolworthy pikelet platter to a slow-cooked lasagne, here are five of Jules Sebastian's cleverest food tutorials.

1. Pikelet platter.

Platters are perfect for when you can't be bothered to cook a whole meal. And kids bloody love them.

This one Jules created revolves around the humble pikelet and includes bacon, chocolatey toppings and a serving of fruit. #Balance.

2. Bread and Butter Pudding with Strawberry Jam.

Jules has shared her husband Guy Sebastian's favourite dessert of all time, Bread and Butter Pudding.

Paired with simple strawberry jam that only requires four ingredients, this warming dessert is the perfect treat to create after a Friday night sausage sizzle, so the leftover bread doesn't go to waste.