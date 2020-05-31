LEAH ITSINES: '3 of my favourite hearty plant-based winter dinners.'

When it gets super cold during autumn and winter, I love to make a hearty meal packed with nutritious veg to keep warm and cosy.

Here are three of my favourite warm plant-based recipes for you to try that are full of flavour, super easy to cook at home and so delicious the whole family will love them.

These recipes use a variety of healthy yummy veg such as capsicums and cauliflower, with protein-packed chickpeas and lentils that will keep you feeling full, alongside your pantry staples such as tomato paste, olive oil, mustard and red wine vinegar.

Happy cooking!

1. Quinoa Stuffed Capsicums.

Serves: 1

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 35 minutes

Ingredients:

1 small red chilli, deseeded and diced

Handful of parsley leaves, roughly chopped

1 cup canned brown lentils, drained

1-2 small red capsicums

3 tablespoons tomato passata

1 tablespoon water

Salt and pepper, to taste

Olive oil spray

1/3 cup quinoa, uncooked

Olive oil, for cooking

1⁄2 small zucchini, grated and excess water squeezed out

1⁄2 small eggplant, diced finely

1 garlic clove, crushed

1 tablespoon tomato paste

Directions:

Preheat oven to 180°C Cook quinoa according to packet instructions, but remove from heat 2 minutes earlier than the cook time. Drain any excess water. In a small pan, heat olive oil over a medium–high heat. Add zucchini, eggplant, garlic, tomato paste, chilli, parsley and cook for 10 minutes until vegetables have completely softened. Add lentils and heat through. Slice the top off the capsicums (but keep them!) and remove the membrane and seeds from the inside. Add cooked quinoa to lentil mixture and stir through. Add tomato passata and water. Mix well and season with salt and pepper. Spoon the mixture into the capsicums and replace the lid, using a toothpick to close them and ensure no mixture escapes. Place the capsicums into a baking dish and spray with olive oil. Cook for 25-35 minutes until capsicums have softened. Then serve and enjoy!

2. Plant-Based Dahl.