In 2000, JT LeRoy was the biggest literary star in the world. It was all an elaborate hoax.

The first thing people noticed about JT LeRoy was the way he looked.

Behind his big fedora and oversized sunglasses was a skinny boy with a nervous energy. He hated the spotlight. But had a reluctant rockstar aura about him.

When he spoke, people leaned in to listen. Both because he spoke so softly it was near impossible to hear the words that were coming out of his mouth, and because people were genuinely interested in what he had to say.

JT LeRoy was an enigma. And a showman. And there's nothing more appealing than a mysterious person who puts on a bloody good show.

LeRoy first came into the public eye in 2000 when his semi-autographical novel Sarah was published. The author was known to his publishers as Jeremiah Terminator or "JT" LeRoy, a teenage boy who spent hours talking to them down the phone, in whispered tones with a Southern lilt.

The book, which went on to become a bestseller, is narrated by an unnamed boy whose mother Sarah is a "lot lizard" - a sex worker who works the truck stops in West Virginia. In the book, the unnamed boy works alongside his mother, who is often abusive, from the age of 12. Seeking her approval and love, he begins to dress in her clothes and imitate her.

"JT LeRoy" and "Speedie". Image: Getty.