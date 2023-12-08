A public breakup and a surprise divorce: What led to Lupita Nyong'o and Joshua Jackson's relationship.

After months of dodging speculation about whether they were dating, Joshua Jackson and Lupita Nyong'o have hard-launched.

The pair were photographed walking hand in hand in Joshua Tree, California, confirming their relationship months after each went through a breakup.

The photos did seem like only a matter of time: paparazzi photos had captured them leaving a supermarket together earlier in December (and obviously, grocery shopping is Peak New Couple Behaviour), although they were very uncomfortable with the lenses pointed at them (fair!) and Nyong'o slouched low in the passenger seat as they left.

They also hung out at a Janelle Monáe concert in October, which had sources telling TMZ that "nothing romantic" was going on because "they've known each other for years".

Now, it seems, they've said 'f**k it'.

Each had previously confirmed breakups in October.

On October 2, Jodie Turner-Smith filed for divorce from Jackson, 45, after almost four years of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences". They have one daughter, Juno, born in April 2020.