Are the celebrities ok? In short, no.

Two years after numerous sexual assault accusations, Chris Noth has admitted to cheating in a new interview - but insists the relationships were consensual.

"I strayed on my wife, and it’s devastating to her and not a very pretty picture," he told USA Today. "What it isn’t is a crime."

Mr Big has been married to Canadian model and actress Tara Wilson since 2012, after dating for a decade. They have two sons.

"You give yourself the same excuses that many men do; it's just a little side dance, and it's fun," the SATC actor added.

"You're not hurting anybody. No one's going to know about this, you know, and sex is just enjoyable. And suddenly, a lot of people want to have sex with you. It's like, 'Well, I'm not going to get this chance again.'"

August 2023: Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied.

Image: Getty.