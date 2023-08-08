Are the celebrities ok? In short, no.

There's something in the water in Hollywood, and the celebrities are not ok, ok?
In case you haven't noticed, famous couples are splitting up left, right and centre. They're calling it The Great Dumping, The Single Renaissance, The Summer of Splits (I just came up with that last one but watch it take off).
The breakups began in March 2023, with the reality TV cheating affair which surpassed viewers of the Succession finale. Then came Reese Witherspoon's 'authentic' divorce and Kevin Costner's messy one.
Sofia Vergara separated from her Magic Man, Canada's First Couple called it quits, Sophia Bush is ending her marriage, Natalie Portman might be, and Mr Big has admitted to cheating. Phew!
To keep up to date, here's a running tally of all the relationship drama that's happened in Hollywood in 2023.