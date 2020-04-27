As a teen of the 90s, there were a few items that were ever essential: a lava lamp, glow in the dark roof stickers of stars, a tape recorder system and a CD tower filled with mostly singles.

But the quintessential item was the artwork that decorated 90s teens’ walls.

This artwork I am referring to was the carefully ripped out posters from Dolly, TV Hits, Girlfriend and Smash Hits magazines, of the occasional band or singer. But 99% of the time, it was of the eye candy of the time: 90s hunks.

My personal favourite was Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman’s Dean Cain, with whom I had just the slightest obsession. At one time, this was demonstrated through plastering my wall with about nine posters of him, like a shrine upon my largest wall.

But I can’t pretend my adoration was completely dedicated just to Dean because there was a selection.

So, in honour of these faces, here is a look into the lives of four 90s heartthrobs since their time in the spotlight.

Dean Cain