"Grow up." Why everyone is talking about JoJo Siwa and Candace Cameron Bure.

It all started with a simple TikTok trend: Name the celebrity you have a crush on, the nicest one you've met... and the rudest.

JoJo Siwa, Dance Moms reality show star, was quick to jump on the trend. She named Full House and Fuller House actor Candace Cameron Bure as the famous person she didn't exactly enjoy meeting aka the rudest celebrity she'd ever met.

As a result, Siwa raked in over 22.9 million views, 1.2 million likes, over 10,000 comments and a five-minute response video from Bure herself.

Here's everything we know.

So, what exactly is this TikTok trend?

Put simply, TikTok trends as a whole are either sounds, 'games', hashtags or songs that users of the app can use to gain followers quickly and go viral faster.

Of course, Siwa didn't exactly need to take part considering her already remarkably large following of 45.2 million followers on TikTok, but that didn't stop her or several other famous people from naming and shaming the celebs they've had not-so-pleasant run-ins with.

The TikTok trend involves the user quickly showing the Instagram profile they're naming, without really showing fans. It is basically a guessing game that leaves us all fighting in the comments on whether it was a 'B' or an 'F' that we saw.

However, in this instance, Siwa made it clear whose name she was showing when it came to the rudest celebrity she'd met.

How did Candace Cameron Bure respond?

Quickly after the video was uploaded and shared, Bure jumped on to Instagram to share her perspective of the situation, and to offer an apology.

In the clip, she told viewers the contents of the TikTok video shocked her. "I immediately tried to reach out to [Siwa] through mutual friends, and my publicist contacted her manager, and I DM'd her because I didn't know what happened - I didn't know!"