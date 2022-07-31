celebrity

"Grow up." Why everyone is talking about JoJo Siwa and Candace Cameron Bure.

It all started with a simple TikTok trend: Name the celebrity you have a crush on, the nicest one you've met... and the rudest. 

JoJo Siwa, Dance Moms reality show star, was quick to jump on the trend. She named Full House and Fuller House actor   Candace Cameron Bure as the famous person she didn't exactly enjoy meeting aka the rudest celebrity she'd ever met.

As a result, Siwa raked in over 22.9 million views, 1.2 million likes, over 10,000 comments and a five-minute response video from Bure herself. 

Here's everything we know. 

So, what exactly is this TikTok trend? 

Put simply, TikTok trends as a whole are either sounds, 'games', hashtags or songs that users of the app can use to gain followers quickly and go viral faster. 

Of course, Siwa didn't exactly need to take part considering her already remarkably large following of 45.2 million followers on TikTok, but that didn't stop her or several other famous people from naming and shaming the celebs they've had not-so-pleasant run-ins with. 

The TikTok trend involves the user quickly showing the Instagram profile they're naming, without really showing fans. It is basically a guessing game that leaves us all fighting in the comments on whether it was a 'B' or an 'F' that we saw. 

However, in this instance, Siwa made it clear whose name she was showing when it came to the rudest celebrity she'd met. 

@itsjojosiwa

Pool day = exposed hahahha

♬ stir fry sped up - speed songs <3

How did Candace Cameron Bure respond? 

Quickly after the video was uploaded and shared, Bure jumped on to Instagram to share her perspective of the situation, and to offer an apology. 

In the clip, she told viewers the contents of the TikTok video shocked her. "I immediately tried to reach out to [Siwa] through mutual friends, and my publicist contacted her manager, and I DM'd her because I didn't know what happened - I didn't know!"

Bure went on to say she had a "great conversation" with Siwa, where she asked what had happened. 

"[I said] what did I do, because I only remember that we met at The Kelly Clarkson Show, and that went really great,' and she goes, 'Yeah! It was really great! You were super nice and all of that," Bure said of their conversation.

JoJo Siwa and Candace Cameron Bure on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Image: The Kelly Clarkson Show. 

"She actually didn't want to tell me because she said it's so silly, she felt bad and that's why it just wasn't a big deal to her," Bure continued.

"But then she said, 'I met you at the Fuller House premiere when I was 11 years old, and we were all on the red carpet. I had come up to you and said, 'Can I have a picture with you?' and you said to me, 'Not right now.' And then proceeded to do what you were doing and take pictures with other people on the red carpet.'

"I kind of broke your 11-year-old heart, I didn't take a picture with you! I feel crummy. JoJo, I'm so sorry!"

According to Bure, Siwa told her, "Yeah, you weren't even mean, and I get it now as an adult when you're on the red carpet and everything's happening and you're being pulled in different directions. But at that time, I was 11."

Bure went on to say that despite Siwa explaining it wasn't a "big deal," she apologised anyway. "Please know that, especially as a mom, it breaks my heart that I made you feel that way and I'm sorry to your mom, too, that I did that to her daughter because I know if anyone crosses my kids, mama bear comes out," Bure said.

"I didn't even think that was gonna get picked up and a big deal. It was very, kind of, innocent," Siwa told her. 

Bure then said, "That was it. All good on the JoJo front."

"The lesson that we can learn is to be mindful that no matter how many followers you have, even a 10-second trending TikTok video can do damage because our words matter and our actions matter," the Fuller House actor explained later.

"Whether you have 50 million followers or 500 followers or five followers, we all influence the people around us. We shared our joy for one another. We are both positive, encouraging people, and I told JoJo how much I've always appreciated her because she has been a good role model because of her positivity throughout her whole life and career.

"She said she still loves watching Full House and watches it to fall asleep and it's a comfort show for her, so we had all the feels and it was all good, and there's no drama. That's the tea."

Bure then added as a side note: "If you've personally ever run into me, and I was not the person you were hoping for or expecting, I just wanna say, I'm sorry. Sorry in the sense that I get asked for photos and autographs often, and 99 per cent of the time, it is my joy to do that. I'm still a human being. All public people are."

What did JoJo Siwa say? 

While Siwa has yet to say anything more on her social media pages, she explained in a video obtained by Page Six that she'd "had a rough experience when I was little". 

"I was 11, and I was a big, big fan, and I wanted to take a picture with her, and it wasn’t a good time for her," the child star said.

"I will say because I had a bad experience, that doesn’t mean that she is an awful human... I think it just was an inconvenient time for her, and little 11-year-old me was just so pumped up and so excited, but that doesn’t mean she’s the worst human ever." 

Siwa added, "It just, you know, it was a rough experience for me."

While the pair managed to squash their beef, Bure's daughter, 23-year-old Natasha, slammed the actor for claiming she had a "rough experience".

What did Natasha Bure say?

In a now-deleted Instagram story, Bure reportedly had words for Siwa.

"Respectfully, someone saying no to taking a photo with you is not a 'rough experience," the 23-year-old reportedly wrote. 

Image: Instagram @natashabure. 

"This generation is so sensitive and has zero backbone. Grow up. There are bigger issues in the world than this."

She added, "For someone to say that they don't want to take a photo with you or that it's a bad time because they're working is not a 'rough experience.' 

"There are people who are dying in other countries, there are children who are starving. Those people are having a rough experience."

Well.

Hopefully, that's the end of the story.

Feature Image: Instagram @candacecbure, @jojosiwa, @natashabure.

