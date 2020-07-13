Where are they now? The kids from Full House, 33 years later.

Three decades on, Full House still remains one of the most loved family sitcoms.

The hit show, which ran from 1987 to 1995, followed the everyday lives of the Tanner family, including dad Danny, his three kids DJ, Stephanie and Michelle, as well as Uncle Joey and Uncle Jesse (who we all had a major crush on).

The popular 90s sitcom later inspired a reboot series, Fuller House, which first debuted on Netflix in 2016 and features most of the original cast, who are now... (believe it or not) fully fledged adults.

In fact, most of the Tanner kids now have children of their own.

Here's a look at what the kids from Full House are doing now.

DJ Tanner (Candace Cameron Bure)

Image: Warner Bros. Television/Getty. We all watched eldest child Donna Jo 'DJ' Tanner grow up throughout the series. And now, Candace Cameron Bure is raising three kids of her own.

The 44-year-old shares daughter Natasha and sons Lev and Maksim with her husband for more than 20 years, Valeri Bure.

After Full House, Bure continued acting and went on to appear in TV shows Make It or Break It, Aurora Teagarden Mysteries and even Dancing With the Stars. She also co-hosted American talk show The View for two seasons but ended up leaving the show to spend more time with her family.

"I have travelled coast to coast every single week so I could be at home on the weekends with my family, and then back to work in New York [where The View films] during the week," she told People in 2016.

"I really grew and learned a lot from the show, but I'm happy to be able to spend more time in LA and do more of my full-time jobs there."﻿ ﻿

Most recently, Bure starred in Fuller House alongside the original cast. She's also written several motivational books over the years.

Stephanie Tanner (Jodie Sweetin)