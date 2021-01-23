Growing up as a brand and coming out: the colourful world of JoJo Siwa.

Earlier this week, fans began speculating that 17-year-old popstar JoJo Siwa was coming out as gay.

On Friday, the singer and social media influencer posted a video on TikTok where she lip-synced Lady Gaga's iconic queer anthem 'Born This Way', while wearing a rainbow bow in her hair.

"No matter gay, straight, or bi, lesbian, transgendered life, I'm on the right track baby, I was born to survive," the 17-year-old sung.

She also appeared in a video with the TikTok stars from Pride House LA, as they lip-synced to the lyric "baby now you’re one of us" from Paramore’s 'Ain’t It Fun.'

And now, JoJo has seemingly confirmed it.

On Saturday, the singer uploaded a photo to Instagram and Twitter of herself wearing a shirt that said, "Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever."

My cousin got me a new shirt pic.twitter.com/DuHhgRto7b — JoJo Siwa!🌈❤️🎀 (@itsjojosiwa) January 22, 2021

Now, if you're seeing this news and recognise her face but know little about the pop sensation, here's everything else you need to know about JoJo Siwa.

Joelle Joanie Siwa was born on May 19, 2003, in Omaha, Nebraska. Her father, Tom Siwa, was a chiropractor while her mother, Jessalynn, was a professional dance instructor. (Both parents have since retired from those jobs and now work for JoJo.)

From a young age, Jessalynn knew JoJo was a natural performer.

"I just knew from about the time she was like one, one-and-a-half [years old]; that she was really special because I’d seen a lot of kids," she told Time magazine. "She just liked being on stage, and everyone liked to watch her. I just took it and ran."

In 2012, when JoJo was nine, Jessalynn submitted her solo dance routine to the dance reality show, Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition. On the same day, producers called and told them that JoJo would appear on the second and final season.