'Chrissy Teigen and John Legend just showed us their house and I can't decide if I love or hate it.'

All of me is conflicted over John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's rather large property in Beverly Hills.

You see, this week the pair let Architectural Digest inside their brand new family home and I was overjoyed because I am a big fan of both Legend, who is one of the most talented musicians on the planet and Teigen, who happens to be a very good tweeter (and a controversial one, too).

Nonetheless, when I was notified about the new house tour, I immediately dropped everything I was doing to watch it (I hope my boss doesn't read this, because it did happen to go live at 3pm on a Thursday).

But afterwards, I just felt... empty. Conflicted. Lost.

There's just so... much... stuff. And a lot of it is good stuff. And none of it looks bad. Yet still, I feel unhappy.

Or perhaps just jealous.

Allow me to explain.

First, the pair show us their living room, which they have decorated with a couch that is made from outdoor materials because kids are grubby. There was no further explanation needed.

