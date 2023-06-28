'Our hearts are full.' Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have welcomed a fourth baby via surrogate.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have quietly welcomed baby number four.

The cookbook author, 37, announced the news in a lengthy post on Instagram, sharing how she had always wanted four children, and it has now become a reality.

Their son, Wren Alexander Stephens, was born on June 19 via surrogate.

"We want to say thank you for this incredible gift you have given us, Alexandra," she said.

"And we are so happy to tell the world he is here, with a name forever connected to you, Wren Alexander Stephens."

"Our hearts, and our home, are officially full. And to our Jack, we know both their angel kisses are from you."