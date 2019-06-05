Australia fell in love with Joey Dee on Young Talent Time. 30 years later, he's on The Voice.

Kids of the 80s will remember Joey Dee for his sweet honey-like vocals and heartthrob image on Young Talent Time.

He was the youngest, the smallest, and would bust out Michael Jackson-esque moves to songs like Calendar Girls by Neil Sedaka and Crazy by Icehouse.

Well, what a difference three decades makes.

42-year-old Dee has made his return to the stage, and my good lord his voice is amazing.

Soulful, bluesy, with a touch of honey left over from his youth – Dee turned two chairs within seconds of opening his mouth on The Voice stage last night.

Even though he was once-upon-a-time a regular performer in front of live studio audiences, Dee admitted backstage he was nervous.

“Doing this whole experience you’re putting yourself out there. I guess as you get older you get more fearful,” he said.

“As a nine-year-old you’re fearless, so you just jump on stage and do it without even thinking. As you get older everyone doubts themselves. Doing this whole process is about overcoming that.”

When he told the judges who he was, the crowd went wild.