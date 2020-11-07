Exactly how we feel about Donald Trump losing his presidency.

*SCREAMS*

WE HAVE MADE IT.

The United States has put people on the moon, and created the internet. But running a smooth election? Not this year, folks. It's now... *checks calendar* too many days since the United States presidential election and after 20 minutes of sleep and approximately 50 hours of doom scrolling it's... It's done.

Not really, bc Trump is a toddler throwing his toys out the cot, and there are still a few official recounts to come, but IT'S MOSTLY DONE.

JOE BIDEN WILL BE THE NEXT PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES.

We cannot accurately sum up our feelings in words. So let us embrace 2020 and all its chaos, and communicate with you exclusively via... gifs.

First... we weren't sure if we could believe it.

We did the electoral votes math over and over.

Image: Giphy.

