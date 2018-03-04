Jodi Anasta just threw her daughter a Pinterest-perfect high tea for her fourth birthday.

Nothing beats a spot of tea and finger food for a birthday celebration, right?

That’s probably why Jodi Anasta decked out her entire backyard as the ultimate high tea setting for her daughter Aleeia’s fourth birthday party.

The former Home and Away star posted photos to Instagram of the Saturday afternoon party, showcasing a giant pink cake covered in flowers, and a very excited Aleeia dressed in white.



“The most special morning with all the special people!! Love you guys!!” Anasta wrote on Instagram.

“Thank you for helping me & @maxinen11 create this divine Pink High Tea Party for Aleeia’s 4th Bday!!” she continued, thanking the chef and caterer she hired for her event.

With colour coordinated floral decorations and pink cushions to match, the dining table was abundantly crammed with scones, cheese platters, cupcakes, and other super fancy-looking nibbles that almost look too perfect to eat (emphasis on the almost).

Listen to: Meshel Laurie knows how to make you a happier parent. (Post continues after audio.)

Not only did Aleeia’s birthday party provide inspiration for many of Anasta’s followers, but it made the rest of us party planning amateurs feel… oh so inadequate.

“When a 4yr old has a better tea party than you!!!” one Instagram user wrote.

“Best high tea extravaganza I’ve ever seen or been to,” wrote a friend of Jodi’s, and yeah, we don’t doubt it. At all.