All the adorable (and honest) photos from Sophie Cachia's daughter's first birthday party.

This weekend Sophie Cachia’s daughter, Florence, turned one. To celebrate, the blogger and businesswoman hosted a party with family and friends.

It was fairy-floss pink. There were gorgeous cupcakes. And those fancy balloons people seem to have at parties these days. And an adorably cute tutu for the birthday girl, designed by mum for her new kids clothing venture, Fairy Magic.

Overall, it was very aesthetically pleasing.

But if you’re thinking the parties you throw for your kids would have zero in common with Cachia’s, you’d be wrong. Because in true The Young Mummy style, she shared the less glamorous reality of what goes on behind the Instagram- perfect photos too.

Cue general chaos, party mess and parents enjoying a cheeky champers, or four, in the corner to get through it all.

Check out the gallery below for all the adorable, and honest, photos from Florence’s first birthday party…

Florence's first birthday party. Just mum and daughter looking flawless. Image: Instagram/Sophie Cachia.