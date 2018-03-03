Gwyneth Paltrow's birthday message to her ex-husband was a little... unorthodox.

Happy birthday to Chris Martin, brother of Gwyneth Paltrow!

What? They were her words, not ours.

Posting on Instagram, Paltrow wished her ex-husband a happy 41st birthday.

“Happy birthday my brother. Thank you for giving me these two,” she wrote alongside an image of both Martin and Paltrow with their two kids Apple and Moses.

Ah, it’s also not the first time the Goop founder has referenced the fact their relationship borders on sibling-like.

Earlier this year she told US chat show host Stephen Colbert: “He’s really like my brother. We’re very familial. It’s nice.”

Sounds very nice.