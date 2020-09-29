Explained: Why people are calling for J.K. Rowling's new book to be pulled from the shelves.

J.K. Rowling's new novel, Troubled Blood, is one of the highest-selling books in the world right now. It's at the top of the charts in Australia and the UK, and it holds the number-three spot on the coveted New York Times best-seller list.
But there's a vocal contingent of critics arguing that it should be pulled from the shelves.
Why is J.K. Rowling's new book controversial?
Troubled Blood is the fifth in the Cormoran Strike series of detective novels written by Rowling under the pen name Robert Galbraith.
The issue of contention with this particular book is that it features a male serial killer who dresses in women's clothing. Which, in the context of Rowling's recent comments about transgender people, has been interpreted by some as another slight at those who don't conform to a gender binary.
Several independent retailers have refused to stock the book.
Among them is Australian outlet Secret Book Stuff, the owners of which told Mamamia Out Loud, "If bookshops publicly choosing not to stock J.K.'s new book means that a little trans kid can walk past or walk inside and feel like it's another safe space for them to be, then that's the ultimate allyship in our eyes and it's all that matters".
Remind me what J.K. Rowling has said about trans identity.
Just a matter of years ago, J.K. Rowling was perhaps the world's most beloved children's author; the creator of the magical world of Harry Potter into which millions of children had escaped.
But from roughly 2017 onward, the Brit alienated many by leaving social media breadcrumbs that hinted at her conservative stance on gender identity.
That year, she hit the 'like' button on a tweet directing to a Medium article that claimed cisgender women are scared of sharing female-designated spaces with trans women.
Top Comments
Wome's oppression is, historically, based on perceived biology. Gender is a social construct, it's not real, we ascribe certain behaviours and traits to people based on what genitals they have. Some people with penises don't feel like they fit into the gender they were ascribed at birth. Some people with vaginas don't feel like they fit into the gender they were ascribed at birth. All of these things can be true at once
We can still accept trans people as the gender they wish to be seen as and protect the hard-fought rights of women. I went down the terf path for a while. It's full of bitterness and ignorance and I don't think it's necessary to treat people who are struggling to fit in and who have high rates of suicide and are assaulted and murdered at high rates like they aren't worthy of respect, which is what JK does in her manifesto on trans people.
I've read her manifesto on trans people. It's full of ignorance and it's pretty mean. She has to accept the consequences of throwing a large portion of her fan base under the bus.