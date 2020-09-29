Explained: Why people are calling for J.K. Rowling's new book to be pulled from the shelves.

J.K. Rowling's new novel, Troubled Blood, is one of the highest-selling books in the world right now. It's at the top of the charts in Australia and the UK, and it holds the number-three spot on the coveted New York Times best-seller list.

But there's a vocal contingent of critics arguing that it should be pulled from the shelves.

Why is J.K. Rowling's new book controversial?

Troubled Blood is the fifth in the Cormoran Strike series of detective novels written by Rowling under the pen name Robert Galbraith.

The issue of contention with this particular book is that it features a male serial killer who dresses in women's clothing. Which, in the context of Rowling's recent comments about transgender people, has been interpreted by some as another slight at those who don't conform to a gender binary.

Several independent retailers have refused to stock the book.

Among them is Australian outlet Secret Book Stuff, the owners of which told Mamamia Out Loud, "If bookshops publicly choosing not to stock J.K.'s new book means that a little trans kid can walk past or walk inside and feel like it's another safe space for them to be, then that's the ultimate allyship in our eyes and it's all that matters".

Remind me what J.K. Rowling has said about trans identity.

Just a matter of years ago, J.K. Rowling was perhaps the world's most beloved children's author; the creator of the magical world of Harry Potter into which millions of children had escaped.

But from roughly 2017 onward, the Brit alienated many by leaving social media breadcrumbs that hinted at her conservative stance on gender identity.

That year, she hit the 'like' button on a tweet directing to a Medium article that claimed cisgender women are scared of sharing female-designated spaces with trans women.