Child pornography charges and recently married: What the 19 Duggar children are doing now.

In 2006, the world was introduced to a family of devout Christians living in Tontitown, Arkansas.

Back then, Jim Bob and Michelle and the 16-child Duggar family was enough to turn a one-hour TV special into a reality series about the family, then titled 16 Kids and Counting.

We were fascinated as these Baptists managed to handle raising and caring for more than a dozen children before adding to their brood, resulting in the show being renamed three times.

It’s been almost six years since TLC officially cancelled the once popular 19 Kids and Counting and while the family returned to screens shortly after with Counting On, there are so many kids to keep track of we thought it was worth taking a look through Instagram and seeing where the Duggars have each ended up.

Jim Bob and Michelle





The couple that started it all with their extraordinary need to breed have stopped having natural-born children, but that doesn’t mean their brood has stopped growing. In addition to the 20 (and counting) grandchildren they now have, the couple became permanent guardians to their grandnephew, 13-year-old Tyler, after his mother was unable to care for him.

Jim Bob and Michelle are still caring for seven other kids at home ranging from 11 to 19 and regularly posting photos and Bible verses on their Duggar Family Facebook page and updating the family website.