The most eyebrow-raising moments from the Oscars opening monologue (not even Hailey Bieber was safe).

Jimmy Kimmel is no stranger to the Dolby Theatre stage, having hosted the Academy Awards three times before.

So, when he was invited to host for the fourth time, he made sure to take no prisoners in his opening monologue.

From making fun of nepo babies to addressing Robert Downey Jr.'s former drug addiction, here are all the controversial things the late-night host said during the 96th Academy Awards.

He addressed Greta Gerwig's snub.

When Barbie director Greta Gerwig failed to pick up a nomination in the Best Director category, people were outraged. So, of course, in true comedian fashion, Kimmel had to address it.

"Now, Barbie is a feminist icon, thanks to Greta Gerwig, who many believed deserved to be nominated for Best Director tonight. Hold on a second. I know you’re clapping, but you’re the ones who didn’t vote for her, by the way. Don’t act like you had nothing to do with this," he said.

He made a dig at Robert Downey Jr.'s former drug addiction.

Robert Downey Jr. may be at the top of the world now but years ago, the Oppenheimer star was battling a serious drug addiction. Despite being clean for a long time now, Kimmel couldn't help making a dig at his past.

"This is the highest point of Robert Downey Jr.’s long and illustrious career — well, one of the highest points," Kimmel joked.

This prompted Downey to gesture at his own nose, to which Kimmel responded: "Was that too on the nose or is that a drug motion you made?"