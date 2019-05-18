Celeb in 5: Saturday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. “I was a horrible, nasty brat.” Jessika Power has come to a realisation about her time on Married at First Sight.

Well. Isn’t hindsight a wonderful thing?

Married at First Sight‘s Jessika Power has done some reflecting since her appearance on the Channel Nine show.

And she’s come to the same conclusion us all of us, that her behaviour on MAFS perhaps wasn’t… the best.

When asked on Instagram if she thought she was “kind to others”, the star had a clear response: “No I wasn’t.”

“I was a horrible nasty brat,” she told her 212,000 followers. “However that was filmed six months ago almost and I have learnt A LOT about myself since then.”

“It’s a very strange situation to be in also — you wouldn’t never know until you live through it.”

Jessika was matched with Mick on the show before she pursued a relationship with fellow contestant Dan Webbs.

The couple stayed together after filming ceased, but broke up after they had a fight on live television while appearing on Talking Married.

2. R.I.P. Grumpy Cat. Internet legend. Lover of… nothing.



The internet’s favourite feline, Grumpy Cat, passed away this week due to complications from a recent urinary tract infection.

She was just seven years old.

Although her real name is Tadar Sauce, Grumpy Cat has been part of the public consciousness since September 2012, when the brother of her owner, Bryan, shared photos of her face on a Reddit forum.

Her distinctive features, which are believed to be the result of her ‘feline dwarfism,’ saw her became an immediate online sensation, and she subsequently amassed more than 2.6 million Instagram followers on Instagram and 1.5 million on Twitter.